‘Miracle no one was injured’ says PSNI after man ‘almost hits’ police car in Magherafelt

While on ‘nightlife duties’ in Magherafelt, police say it was a ‘miracle no one was injured’ after an incident involving one man.

By Carmel Robinson
Monday, 16th May 2022, 10:50 am

Police Mid Ulster said: “Police were on nightlife duties in Magherafelt earlier this morning when this motorist made himself known by almost hitting the police car.

“Given his poor driving skills, he was breathalysed at the roadside. He failed this.

“Needless to say he also failed a further evidential breath test at custody and has been charged to court to explain his poor decision making.

PSNI arrests.

“This happened as the streets were filled with people coming out of the pubs. It was a miracle no one was injured. Don’t drink and drive!

