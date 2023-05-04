Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
12 hours ago Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 inductees revealed
4 hours ago RMT members back further rail strike action
5 hours ago Ed Sheeran wins Thinking Out Loud copyright court case
7 hours ago King Charles & Camilla lookalikes on GMB ‘worst I’ve ever seen’
10 hours ago Coronation Street and Hot Fuzz actress dies aged 93
12 hours ago Bobby Davro’s fiancée dies days after heartbreaking cancer news

Missing 13-year-old child: PSNI grow increasingly concerned after Gilford girl Sophie Wharton disappears wearing Newry school uniform

Police are ‘growing increasingly concerned’ as a 13-year-old girl has gone missing from Gilford, Co Down.

By Carmel Robinson
Published 4th May 2023, 13:14 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 13:14 BST

Police in Armagh, Banbridge & Craigavon said: “Police are growing increasingly concerned regarding the whereabouts of 13 year old Sophie Wharton from Gilford.

"Sophie was last seen in the Gilford area at around 3.15pm. Sophie is described as being 5'5", slim build with brown/blonde hair. She was last seen wearing black leggings and a black Newry High School jumper.

-

Most Popular
Missing 13-year-old child: PSNI grow increasingly concerned after Gilford girl Sophie Wharton disappears wearing her Newry school uniform.Missing 13-year-old child: PSNI grow increasingly concerned after Gilford girl Sophie Wharton disappears wearing her Newry school uniform.
Missing 13-year-old child: PSNI grow increasingly concerned after Gilford girl Sophie Wharton disappears wearing her Newry school uniform.
Read More
Lurgan incident: Arrests 'should serve as a warning to anyone who thinks this wi...

-

"Any sighting of Sophie, please contact 101 quoting reference 2124 of 03/05/23.”