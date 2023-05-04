Police in Armagh, Banbridge & Craigavon said: “Police are growing increasingly concerned regarding the whereabouts of 13 year old Sophie Wharton from Gilford.

"Sophie was last seen in the Gilford area at around 3.15pm. Sophie is described as being 5'5", slim build with brown/blonde hair. She was last seen wearing black leggings and a black Newry High School jumper.