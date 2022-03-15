The PSNI believe Catherine, who is from Ballynahinch, may have been in the Victoria Place area of Lurgan this afternoon.

On social media, the PSNI said: “Catherine Russell. We believe that she may have been in Victoria Place, Lurgan area as recently as 1430 hours today. If you see her or have any information regarding her whereabouts please contact us urgently quoting reference 647 of 14.03.22.”

Writing on social media yesterday, the PSNI said: “Police are extremely concerned about Catherine Russell from Ballynahinch.

Catherine Russell from Ballynahinch may be in the Lurgan area.

“Catherine was last seen this morning at 7.30am. She is described as 44 years old, approx 5’2” in height, heavy build, shoulder length blonde hair.

“Catherine’s family and the police are appealing for any information regarding her whereabouts. Contact 101 quoting ref number 647 14.03.22”

