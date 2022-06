Ryan, who is only 13, was last seen in Lurgan last night at 11pm.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police in Lurgan are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of the below pictured Ryan Clark.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Ryan is 13 years old and was last sighted in the area of Glenavon Crescent at 11pm on 15/06/22.

Ryan Clark who is missing from his home in Lurgan,, Co Armagh.

“He was last seen wearing a Lurgan Junior High uniform.

“If you have any information regarding his whereabouts please contact 101 quoting reference 2236 of 15/06/22”

-