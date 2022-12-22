Portadown girl Anisia Grant (14) may have taken train to Belfast, the PSNI has said has they issue a missing person alert.

Police in Armagh, Banbridge & Craigavon have appealed for information following the disappearance of the schoolgirl.

-

Advertisement

Anisia Grant (14) from Portadown may have taken the train to Belfast. PSNI issue missing child alert.

Advertisement

-

The 14-years-old is believed to have taken a train from Portadown to Belfast yesterday afternoon.

Advertisement

A PSNI spokesperson said: “She is described as approximately 5’4” in height, slim build, dark hair, wearing a black coat, grey jumper, black leggings and carrying a black bag.

"She may be in the company of another female of the same age, no further details known of this female.