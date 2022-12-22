Missing Portadown child Anisia Grant (14) may have taken train to Belfast
Portadown girl Anisia Grant (14) may have taken train to Belfast, the PSNI has said has they issue a missing person alert.
By Carmel Robinson
4 minutes ago
Police in Armagh, Banbridge & Craigavon have appealed for information following the disappearance of the schoolgirl.
Anisia Grant (14) from Portadown may have taken the train to Belfast. PSNI issue missing child alert.
The 14-years-old is believed to have taken a train from Portadown to Belfast yesterday afternoon.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “She is described as approximately 5’4” in height, slim build, dark hair, wearing a black coat, grey jumper, black leggings and carrying a black bag.
"She may be in the company of another female of the same age, no further details known of this female.
"If you can help police with our enquiries please contact 101 and quote 957 of 21/12/22.”