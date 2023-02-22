A motorist caught using a hand-held mobile phone whilst driving on the M2 motorway told police he was helping deliver a caravan and was in a rear vehicle accompanying a wide-load but when his walkie-talkie stopped working he made a phone call to explain what was happening.
By Court Reporter
2 hours ago
Updated 22nd Feb 2023, 12:54pm
Jordan Charnley (31), of Thornhill Drive, Ballyclare, came to police attention on April 15 last year and he failed to produce a driving licence.
At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant was given six penalty points and fined £225.