Moira man banned from the roads after driving around in "a death trap"

A Moira man has been banned from the roads after being stopped by police driving a vehicle which a judge has referred to as a “death trap”.

By Lisburn Court Reporter
Published 21st May 2023, 10:28 BST
Updated 21st May 2023, 10:28 BST

Davy Smylie, 67, whose address was given as Waringfield Crescent in Moira, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with having no driving licence, no vehicle test certificate, breach of a traffic signal, and use of a vehicle which is in a dangerous condition.

The court heard that on November 20, 2022, police stopped the defendant at Sloan Street in Lisburn after he breached a red traffic light.

Police discovered the vehicle’s MOT certificate had expired on December 27, 2012 and due to the condition of the vehicle it was seized by the police.

Moira man banned from the roads. Pic by GoogleMoira man banned from the roads. Pic by Google
Moira man banned from the roads. Pic by Google

It was further reported that the defendant’s driving licence had expired in August 2021 and no replacement had been sought.

Deputy District Judge Chris Holmes told the defence that Smylie had been “driving around in a death trap.”

Defence said: "He has no excuse for having no MOT certificate but he wasn’t driving it all that often. He hadn’t realised his licence was out of date.”

During sentencing, Deputy District Judge Chris Holmes said: “It is absolutely appalling. He could have killed somebody.”

Mr Holmes disqualified the defendant from driving for three months. On the charge of having no driving licence he imposed a fine of £20, on the charge of having no test certificate he imposed a fine of £100, on the charge of breaching a traffic signal he imposed a fine of £200, and on the charge of driving a vehicle in a dangerous condition, he imposed a fine of £100.