Moira man failed to report traffic accident to PSNI after crashing into wall

By Lisburn Court Reporter
Published 16th Jun 2024, 09:04 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A Moira man has been banned from the roads after failing to stop at the scene of a traffic accident and report it to the police.

Jack Burke, 28, whose address was given as Waringfield Crescent in Moira, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday, June 16. charged with failing to stop at the scene of a damage-only accident, and failing to report the accident to the police.

A further charge of failing to remain at the scene of a damage-only accident was removed from the charge sheet.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The court heard that on Sunday, February 11 at 11.15pm, police received a report of a damage-only head-on traffic accident.

Driving ban and fines for Moira man who failed to report a traffic accident. Pic credit: GoogleDriving ban and fines for Moira man who failed to report a traffic accident. Pic credit: Google
Driving ban and fines for Moira man who failed to report a traffic accident. Pic credit: Google

It was said the car had crashed into a wall and that the driver had left the scene, taking no steps to contact the police.

The police later received a report of an abandoned vehicle in Dunmurry, which was said to belong to the defendant.

The defendant later presented himself to the police station and said that he was driving at night and had been dazzled by the lights of an oncoming vehicle, causing him to hit the kerb.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Lisburn and Castlereagh CIty Council is seeking love stories and memories of Dun...

Defence told the court that the defendant made full admission following the incident.

He said: “He attended the police station voluntarily and made full admission.”

District Judge Rosie Watters disqualified the defendant from driving for six months.

Ms Watters also imposed a fine of £100 on each of the charges before the court.

She allowed the defendant 10 weeks to pay the fines.