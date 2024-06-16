Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Moira man has been banned from the roads after failing to stop at the scene of a traffic accident and report it to the police.

Jack Burke, 28, whose address was given as Waringfield Crescent in Moira, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday, June 16. charged with failing to stop at the scene of a damage-only accident, and failing to report the accident to the police.

A further charge of failing to remain at the scene of a damage-only accident was removed from the charge sheet.

The court heard that on Sunday, February 11 at 11.15pm, police received a report of a damage-only head-on traffic accident.

It was said the car had crashed into a wall and that the driver had left the scene, taking no steps to contact the police.

The police later received a report of an abandoned vehicle in Dunmurry, which was said to belong to the defendant.

The defendant later presented himself to the police station and said that he was driving at night and had been dazzled by the lights of an oncoming vehicle, causing him to hit the kerb.

Defence told the court that the defendant made full admission following the incident.

He said: “He attended the police station voluntarily and made full admission.”

District Judge Rosie Watters disqualified the defendant from driving for six months.

Ms Watters also imposed a fine of £100 on each of the charges before the court.