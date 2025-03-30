Moira man is charged with disorderly behaviour at airport

By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 30th Mar 2025, 06:00 BST
A Moira man is charged with being disorderly at Belfast International Airport.

Levi Bruce (29), of Castlevue Park, is also alleged to have assaulted two police officers and resisted one of the officers in the execution of their duty on November 13 last year.

At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the case was adjourned to April 1

