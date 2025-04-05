Belfast International Airport. Photo: Google

A Moira man accused of being disorderly at Belfast International Airport denies the charge.

Levi Bruce (29), of Castlevue Park, has also pleaded not guilty to charges of assaulting two police officers and resisting one of the officers in the execution of their duty on November 13 last year.

At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday not guilty pleas were entered on the defendant's behalf by a defence barrister and the case was adjourned to April 15 to fix a date for a contest.

No further details were given to the court.