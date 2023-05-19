Moira man stopped for driving with no insurance was found with cocaine in his trousers

A Moira man has been warned he could be put off the road for a decade after admitting his third charge of driving without insurance.

Luke Alexander Nelson, 23, whose address was given as Clarehill Road in Moira, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with driving without insurance, and possession of a Class A drug, namely cocaine.

The court heard that on July 9, 2022, at 3.20pm police on patrol on Longstone Street in Lisburn stopped a vehicle being driven by the defendant after it showed on their search as having no insurance.

The police spoke with the defendant and he indicated the insurance policy had been cancelled due to non payment.

Moira man warned he could face jail if he appears before court again, Pic by Google

Following a search of the vehicle the police located a small bag of white powder on the waistband of the defendant’s trousers.

The defendant accepted he had no insurance but stated he didn’t know payment had been cancelled. He further admitted that he knew the white powder was cocaine and that it was illegal. He added that it was for his own personal use.

Defence told the court the defendant was a machine operator in Lisburn and the father of a young son.

Defence, who admitted the defendant has “a significant record for driving offences”, conceded Nelson was in breach of a suspended sentence but urged the judge not to put the sentence into operation.

Deputy District Judge Chris Holmes told the defence lawyer: “He might be less reckless if he wasn’t taking cocaine.”

During sentencing, Mr Holmes told the defendant: “This is your third no insurance charge. If you do it again someone if going to put you off the road for a decade. You are playing fast and loose with going to jail. This is your last chance."

He banned the defendant from driving for 12 months and imposed a fine of £250 on the charge of having no insurance. He also fined the defendant £100 for possession of a Class A drug.

He re-suspended the existing suspended sentence for a further year.