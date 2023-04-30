Police have warned anyone involved in online sexual crime that officers can trace digital interaction ‘right to a person’s front door’.

The warning came after the sentencing at Craigavon Crown Court on Friday (April 28) of a 31-year-old man from the Moira area for offences including attempted sexual communication with a child and attempting to cause or incite a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

Paul McKay, of Beechwood Court, Moira will serve nine months in custody and nine months on licence. He will be placed on the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years and will be subjected to a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO) for seven years.

Following sentencing, Detective Inspector Richard Vasey said: “McKay, who thought he was sexually communicating with a 12-year-old child online, had actually been communicating with an undercover police officer.

The PSNI has urged anyone who may be concerned that someone they know is attempting to sexually communicate with a child to call police.

"Let this serve as a reminder to those who think they can go undetected in online spaces. We are everywhere. I have a highly dedicated team with specialised equipment who can trace any digital interaction right back to the person’s front door.

"We continue to work robustly in this area to identify and bring perpetrators behind a screen, in front of a judge to answer for their crimes.”

The detective urged anyone who had concerns regarding anyone they know to get in touch with police.