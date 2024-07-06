Moira man, whose vehicle ended up in a ditch, is banned from the roads for driving while unfit and having drugs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Moira man has been banned from the roads for 16 months and given a Probation Order for 18 months after pleading guilty to possession of drugs and driving whilst unfit.

Troy Sharp, 30, whose address was given as Edenview Crescent, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday, July 4, charged with driving whilst unfit, as well as two charges of possession of a Class B drug, namely cannabis and THC.

The court heard that on Monday October 9 at 11.15pm, police attended Maghaberry Road in Moira in relation to a one-vehicle collision.

The vehicle was said to be in the ditch and when the defendant saw the police arrive, he took a purple grinder, used in the preparation of illegal drugs, from his pocket and threw it into the hedge.

Driving ban and probation order for Moira man. Pic credit: Google

The police retrieved the grinder and found a small amount of cannabis.

A search of the vehicle also uncovered a box containing cannabis sweets.

The defendant was taken into custody, where a breath test revealed a lower reading of 56 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit being 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

The defendant made no comment during interview.

The defendant was further charged with possession of the Class B drug THC on October 9, 2023.

Defence said the defendant “holds his hands up to everything.”

He continued: “He has one previous conviction in relation to Class A drugs. There are no driving conviction on his record and he had held his hands up at the earliest opportunity. There is remorse for his actions.”

District Judge Rosie Watters imposed a Probation Order for 18 months.

She also disqualified the defendant from driving for 16 months, which will be reduced to 12 months on completion of a drink driving course.

She also told the defendant he would have to resit his driving test before he could drive again.

Ms Watters issued an order for the destruction of the drugs.