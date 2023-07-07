A motorist has been banned from the roads after crashing into the doors at Applegreen Service Station on the M1 and then driving off.

Matthew Alexander McCabe, 39, whose address was given as Little Wenham in Moira, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with failing to report an accident, failing to stop, failing to provide a breath specimen, and driving with a defective tyre on his vehicle.

The court heard that on Saturday, April 15 at 3.30am police received a report from Applegreen Service Station on the southbound side of the M1 that a vehicle had driven into the building, causing damage externally.

The vehicle was driven into the front of the store and was then driven away onto the M1.

The Applegreen service station on the M1 motorway, Picture: Google

CCTV was shown to the police, which showed the vehicle narrowly missing a petrol pump.

The vehicle was located at the Plantation Road in Lisburn and the driver was arrested and transferred to Musgrave Police Station, where it was said he refused to give an evidential breath test.

However, defence told the court the defendant had tried to give the specimen on five occasions but for some reason it “would not take”.

"He doesn’t know what happened,” the defence lawyer continued. “He has been driving for 17 years and has no previous convictions.

“He was quite tired at the time and does accept that he had had a couple of drinks earlier in the day. He made a stupid decision.

"Prior to this, he is a gentleman who has worked all his life up to now and has never been involved in any accidents and this is his first time before the court.”

District Judge Rosie Watters noted the extent of the damage caused, stating that an estimate had been made of £14,000. However defence disputed this figure.

During sentencing, Ms Watters told the defendant: “You have made a real mess.”

On the charge of failing to provide a specimen test, she imposed a fine of £250 and banned the defendant from driving for 18 months.