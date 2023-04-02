Detectives are appealing for information following a report of a burglary at residential premises at the Victoria Road area between Derry / Londonderry and Strabane on Saturday, April 1.

Detective Sergeant Ballentine said: “Sometime between 5:30pm and 6:15pm, it was reported that entry was gained to a house in the area. It is believed that a sum of money and a quantity of jewellery were taken during the incident, with damage also caused to a bedroom door.

"Two males, who were dressed in dark clothing, were seen in the area at the time of the incident.

"Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed a blue car in the area at the time of the incident, or who may have any other information to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1505 01/04/23.”

