Moneymore drink driver given interim driving disqualification after being found with young child in car

A district judge has adjourned a case for a pre-sentence report after being told a motorist facing a drink-driving charge had a child in the car.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 30th Mar 2024, 16:50 GMT
Before Dungannon Magistrates Court was 34-year-old William Andrew Lees from Mountview Court in Moneymore, who is accused of driving while having consumed excess alcohol on May 21 last year.

A defence lawyer said the background to the case was that Lees had been reported by a member of the public after purchasing alcohol at Tesco, Orritor Road, Cookstown and getting into his car. He was later stopped by police in the Asda car park on the Sweep Road.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National WorldDungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World
District Judge Michael Ranaghan remarked that with the defendant having a young child in the car and an alcohol reading of 88 mcgs in breath, a pre-sentence report would be required.

He imposed an interim driving disqualification on Lees, and adjourned the case until May 3 for the report.