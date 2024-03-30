Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Before Dungannon Magistrates Court was 34-year-old William Andrew Lees from Mountview Court in Moneymore, who is accused of driving while having consumed excess alcohol on May 21 last year.

A defence lawyer said the background to the case was that Lees had been reported by a member of the public after purchasing alcohol at Tesco, Orritor Road, Cookstown and getting into his car. He was later stopped by police in the Asda car park on the Sweep Road.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

District Judge Michael Ranaghan remarked that with the defendant having a young child in the car and an alcohol reading of 88 mcgs in breath, a pre-sentence report would be required.