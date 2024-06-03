Moneymore drink driver who had child in front of his car loses licence for two years
William Andrew Lees, aged 34, from Mountview Court, Moneymore, was also fined £200 with a £15 offender's levy for driving while having consumed excess alcohol in breath.
Prosecuting counsel at Dungannon Magistrates Court, sitting in Omagh, said on May 21 last year at 5.24pm, police received a report from Tesco in Cookstown that they had refused an intoxicated man alcohol and that he had been observed getting into a car and driving off.
The lawyer said police later observed the defendant in the driving seat of the car at Asda carpark, off Sweep Road, with a nine-year-old child in the front.
He was arrested and taken to Dungannon custody suite where he provided an evidential specimen of 88 mcgs of alcohol in breath.
District Judge Peter Magill told Lees he had been "very, very foolish" especially with the child in the car.