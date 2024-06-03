Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A drink driver found with a nine-year-old child in the front of his car, has been banned from driving for two years.

William Andrew Lees, aged 34, from Mountview Court, Moneymore, was also fined £200 with a £15 offender's levy for driving while having consumed excess alcohol in breath.

Prosecuting counsel at Dungannon Magistrates Court, sitting in Omagh, said on May 21 last year at 5.24pm, police received a report from Tesco in Cookstown that they had refused an intoxicated man alcohol and that he had been observed getting into a car and driving off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Omagh Courthouse where Dungannon Magistrates Court is held. Credit: Google

The lawyer said police later observed the defendant in the driving seat of the car at Asda carpark, off Sweep Road, with a nine-year-old child in the front.

He was arrested and taken to Dungannon custody suite where he provided an evidential specimen of 88 mcgs of alcohol in breath.