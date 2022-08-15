Moneymore man appeared ‘dazed and confused’ at ATM

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peter Colm Lagan (62), of Ballygrooby Road, Moneymore, was fined £150 with a £15 offender’s levy for driving while having consumed excess alcohol.

Lagan was also fined £150 for having no insurance.

Prosecuting counsel told Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday (August 10) that on July 16 at approximately 1.50am, a police patrol was travelling in the direction of Magherafelt along Smith Street, Moneymore.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court sits at Bishop Street courthouse in Derry / Londonderry.

She said they observed a Mercedes vehicle ahead of them crossing the central white line a number of times and swerving on the road multiple times.

Counsel said as the vehicle turned right into the filling station it almost collided with a traffic island.

The lawyer said the defendant provided an alcohol reading of 78mgs in breath at the scene, and later an evidential specimen showing 67mgs.

Admitting the offences a defence lawyer explained Lagan had been heading to the garage to get food as he had Covid for some time and there was nothing in the house to eat.

He told the court that the defendant, a retired joiner, thought he had insurance.

The lawyer said the disqualification will have an impact on the defendant who lives in a remote area and will now have to rely on his nephew.