Moneymore man became aggressive towards officers

Twenty-seven-year-old Steven Forsythe from Old Mill Court in the village, was also fined a total of £300 with an offender levy of £15, on charges of disorderly behaviour, criminal damage, and possessing cannabis arising out of an incident on September 19 last year.

Prosecuting counsel told the court that the defendant became aggressive towards police at Old Mill Court, and started shouting and swearing at them.

She said he was also shouting at members of the public in the vicinity and after being arrested urinated at the door of a police cell.

The lawyer said the defendant had a small bag containing herbal cannabis in his possession which was seized.

Forsythe did not appear in court and was not professionally represented.