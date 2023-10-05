A motorist who was found with a bag of cannabis-infused sweets was fined a total of £200 at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Fergal Donaghy, aged 22, from Cloneen Drive, Moneymore, admitted two charges of possessing the infused sweets and a quantity of cannabis.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan heard that the police stopped a car travelling on the Glenshane Road, Maghera, at approximately 10pm on July 16 last.

Prosecuting counsel said, on speaking to the defendant, police noticed a plastic bag containing a green plant material on the passenger seat.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held. Credit: Google Maps

The lawyer said Donaghy appeared “extremely nervous” and in a search of the vehicle police found a deal bag containing cannabis-infused sweets located in the central console.

When asked who owned the drugs, the defendant replied that they “must be mine.”

In a notebook interview with police Donaghy admitted having “a few stems of weed” and the sweets had been in the car “a long time” and he wasn’t aware that they were there, counsel said.

Defence lawyer Michael Forde said the defendant had drug and alcohol issues at the time but was now off drugs.

Mr Forde, who estimated the street value of the drugs as between £10 and £20, said the defendant had found work as a digger driver.

"If he had found them (the drugs) in the car he would have thrown them out,” Mr Forde stressed.