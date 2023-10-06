Register
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Wetherspoons reports first annual profits since pandemic
Scotland hit with amber flood warnings as 'heatwave' approaches south
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'

Moneymore man reversed car into father and uncle after row at birthday party, court told

A young Moneymore man injured his father and uncle when he reversed into them after a row at a birthday party, Magherafelt Magistrates Court was told on Wednesday.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 6th Oct 2023, 11:01 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 11:01 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Michael Fields (23), from Rockview Park, was placed on Probation for 12 months for assaulting the men.

He was also fined a total of £400 with a £15 offender's levy for careless driving, failing to stop, report and remain at the scene and damaging a gate at Lawford Street, Moneymore, on November 26 last.

Ordering him to pay £200 compensation in respect of damage to the gate, District Judge Oonagh Mullan told Fields that he was getting off leniently.

Most Popular
Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held. Credit: Google MapsBishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held. Credit: Google Maps
Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held. Credit: Google Maps

She expressed the hope that he could put this matter behind him and family relationships would improve.

Judge Mullan warned Fields to cooperate with Probation as they would be assistance to him in dealing with any issues he might have.

The court heard police were called to the incident around 1am and found Ambulance Service crews attending to two males, one of whom was lying on the ground in pain.

Read More
15 stand out words and phrases you're bound to know if you are from Mid Ulster

Prosecuting counsel said the men had been standing beside a gate when, according to a witness, the defendant reversed a car into them.

One of the men was taken to Royal Victoria Hospital for treatment, while the other refused to go in the ambulance, the lawyer said.

She said none of the men received broken bones but one was a week off work and had to receive physiotherapy.

Counsel said Fields made off but later presented himself at Dungannon station.

Defence lawyer Michael Forde claimed the defendant had been assaulted first and was “getting out of the area”,