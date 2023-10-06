Moneymore man reversed car into father and uncle after row at birthday party, court told
Michael Fields (23), from Rockview Park, was placed on Probation for 12 months for assaulting the men.
He was also fined a total of £400 with a £15 offender's levy for careless driving, failing to stop, report and remain at the scene and damaging a gate at Lawford Street, Moneymore, on November 26 last.
Ordering him to pay £200 compensation in respect of damage to the gate, District Judge Oonagh Mullan told Fields that he was getting off leniently.
She expressed the hope that he could put this matter behind him and family relationships would improve.
Judge Mullan warned Fields to cooperate with Probation as they would be assistance to him in dealing with any issues he might have.
The court heard police were called to the incident around 1am and found Ambulance Service crews attending to two males, one of whom was lying on the ground in pain.
Prosecuting counsel said the men had been standing beside a gate when, according to a witness, the defendant reversed a car into them.
One of the men was taken to Royal Victoria Hospital for treatment, while the other refused to go in the ambulance, the lawyer said.
She said none of the men received broken bones but one was a week off work and had to receive physiotherapy.
Counsel said Fields made off but later presented himself at Dungannon station.
Defence lawyer Michael Forde claimed the defendant had been assaulted first and was “getting out of the area”,