A district judge has told a young Moneymore man to "stay off the drugs and spend your money on more useful things.”

Liam McKernan, (23), of Market Street in the village, was fined a total of £200 with a £15 offender's levy for possessing cannabis and resisting police on June 3 last year.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court heard Wednesday that police received a report of a suspected drink driver in the Moneymore area in a blue vehicle.

Prosecuting counsel said police approached a vehicle parked at a supermarket in the village and observed the defendant, who was a front seat passenger, concealing something in his trousers.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held.

She said police noticed a strong smell of cannabis from the vehicle and on speaking to McKernan, he became aggressive and confrontational with the police.

Counsel said the defendant pulled away from the police and had to be taken to the ground where he struggled with police.

The lawyer added that police uncovered a grinder containing a small amount of cannabis.

Defence lawyer Liam McStay said there was a very small amount of cannabis in the grinder.

Mr McStay said there were about 10 police officers in the location at the time.

He added that the defendant was a full-time carer for his sister and was receiving benefits.

Making a destruction order for the grinder and cannabis, District Judge Oonagh Mullan said she would give the defendant credit for his plea and keep fines to £100 on each charge given his limited income.