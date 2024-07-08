Moneymore motorist fined at Magherafelt court for having no insurance
A South Derry motorist has been fined £200 with a £15 offender’s levy for having no insurance.
Twenty-six-year-old Ben Norton, from Desertmartin Road in Moneymore, had a second charge of failing to produce his insurance to police within seven days withdrawn by a lawyer from the Public Prosecution Service.
Magherafelt Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday said that the offence came to light at Desertmartin Road, Tobermore, on January 10 this year.
District Judge Oonagh Mullan also imposed six penalty points.