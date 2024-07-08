Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A South Derry motorist has been fined £200 with a £15 offender’s levy for having no insurance.

Twenty-six-year-old Ben Norton, from Desertmartin Road in Moneymore, had a second charge of failing to produce his insurance to police within seven days withdrawn by a lawyer from the Public Prosecution Service.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday said that the offence came to light at Desertmartin Road, Tobermore, on January 10 this year.

