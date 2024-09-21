Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are treating as arson a fire at a commercial yard on the Ballybeen Road, Moneyreagh.

Around 50 Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service personnel helped to tackle the blaze overnight on Friday (September 20). In a statement, Inspector Burke said: “Just after 11.30pm on Friday, 20th September, police received a report from our colleagues at Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service that they were attending a fire at Ballybeen Road, Moneyreagh.

“Officers attended and it was established that the fire had been started deliberately in a commercial yard, causing extensive damage to a stables, a static caravan and two unused outbuildings. Thankfully, no persons or animals were inside the buildings."

Inspector Burke continued: "We are treating this attack as arson. Our enquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who may be able to assist with our investigation, particularly anyone with CCTV, dashcam or other relevant footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference 1927 of 20/09/24."

A total of 50 firefighters helped to tackle the blaze. Photo: NIFRS

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/

In an update on Saturday, NIFRS said it has completed fire-fighting operations at the location.

A spokesperson said: “NIFRS crews were mobilised to the incident at 11:14pm on 20th September. At the height of the incident, nine fire appliances and a total of 50 personnel were in attendance at the scene of the fire, involving a number of outbuildings.

"Crews from Carryduff, Central, Comber, Knock, Newtownards and Lisburn worked diligently to extinguish the fire and firefighters left the scene at 06:23am on 21st September.”