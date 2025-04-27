Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of burglary at a home in the Hillmount Drive area of Moneyreagh.

Police received a report that, between 9.10pm and 9.15pm on Friday, April 25, entry was gained to a property in the area. At this stage, nothing is believed to have been taken during the incident.

They are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who has any information, to get in touch. The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1648 25/04/25.