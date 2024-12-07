Monkstown: community event disrupted after off-road bike riders splatter police car with mud

By The Newsroom
Published 7th Dec 2024, 16:39 BST
Updated 7th Dec 2024, 17:05 BST
A community event was disrupted after a police car was splattered with mud by the riders of two off-road bikes in Newtownabbey.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, December 3, around 2pm when Neighbourhood Officers were attending an event in the Monkstown area.

Their patrol vehicle was parked on Cashel Drive when two riders on off-road bikes splattered it with mud.

Appealing for information, PSNI Antrim and Newtownabbey said: “ What it meant was that a community matter was disrupted and the vehicle was off the road for a short time along with the officers.

A police car was covered in mud by off-road bike riders at Monkstown. Photo provided by PSNIplaceholder image
A police car was covered in mud by off-road bike riders at Monkstown. Photo provided by PSNI

"When used in public spaces and on public roads these bikes are a blight on our communities. The users not only pose a risk to themselves but everyone else.

"The bikes made their way into Rathfern. Do you know who it was? Do you know where they live? One of the bikes was a petrol powered off-road scrambler and the other was an electric Surron.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police on 101,quoting reference 824 of 3/12/24. Alternatively, the charity Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111.

