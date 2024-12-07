Monkstown: community event disrupted after off-road bike riders splatter police car with mud
The incident occurred on Tuesday, December 3, around 2pm when Neighbourhood Officers were attending an event in the Monkstown area.
Their patrol vehicle was parked on Cashel Drive when two riders on off-road bikes splattered it with mud.
Appealing for information, PSNI Antrim and Newtownabbey said: “ What it meant was that a community matter was disrupted and the vehicle was off the road for a short time along with the officers.
"When used in public spaces and on public roads these bikes are a blight on our communities. The users not only pose a risk to themselves but everyone else.
"The bikes made their way into Rathfern. Do you know who it was? Do you know where they live? One of the bikes was a petrol powered off-road scrambler and the other was an electric Surron.”
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police on 101,quoting reference 824 of 3/12/24. Alternatively, the charity Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111.