Monkstown: police were in estate at time of suspicious activity 'but not made aware of it until later'

Published 21st Mar 2025, 11:10 BST
Updated 21st Mar 2025, 11:14 BST

Police are investigating an incident involving suspicious activity in the Ards Drive / Devenish Drive area of Monkstown.

The incident occurred around 7.00pm on Thursday, March 20 and involved a red coloured Kia Ceed.

In a statement, a PSNI spokesperson said: “If you were in the area last night and noticed this vehicle, please make contact with us on tel 101 quoting police reference number 1926 of 20/03/25.

Police can be contacted on 101. Photo: Pacemaker
“If there is anyone with any CCTV, ring door bell, or dash cam footage around this area, and have captured anything relevant, please also reach out to us.

"I would also urge the public to report all incidents of concern to us immediately. Police were in the Monkstown estate at the time of this incident but were not made aware of it until several hours later.”

