A moped rider sustained bruising after being knocked off his bike in Dungannon, the local magistrates court was told on Friday.

Mark Wallace (47) from Breagh Lodge, Portadown, was fined £150 and given three penalty points for careless driving.

Prosecuting counsel said on September 6, 2022 around 8.10am, police received a report of a road traffic accident at Killyman Road, Dungannon.

The lawyer said it involved a moped and car and the rider of the moped had suffered bruised ribs and bruising to his body as a result of the collision.

The case was heard at Dungannon Magistrates' Court.

She said the defendant told police he had lost control coming round a bend and slid across the road striking the moped.

A defence lawyer said it was a wet morning and the defendant was doing a school run.

He explained his car had wobbled and slid on the road and clipped the scooter which was coming the other way.