Moped rider was knocked off his bike when car slid across the road

A moped rider sustained bruising after being knocked off his bike in Dungannon, the local magistrates court was told on Friday.

By MId Ulster Court Reporter
2 minutes ago
Updated 21st Feb 2023, 3:18pm

Mark Wallace (47) from Breagh Lodge, Portadown, was fined £150 and given three penalty points for careless driving.

Prosecuting counsel said on September 6, 2022 around 8.10am, police received a report of a road traffic accident at Killyman Road, Dungannon.

The lawyer said it involved a moped and car and the rider of the moped had suffered bruised ribs and bruising to his body as a result of the collision.

The case was heard at Dungannon Magistrates' Court.

She said the defendant told police he had lost control coming round a bend and slid across the road striking the moped.

A defence lawyer said it was a wet morning and the defendant was doing a school run.

He explained his car had wobbled and slid on the road and clipped the scooter which was coming the other way.

The lawyer said Wallace had immediately stopped and checked that the rider was OK.