An exclusive new investigation has found that more than 100 dogs were stolen in Northern Ireland in the past two years.

However, despite the heartache for the pet owners affected, there has been an alarmingly low prosecution rate. It has been revealed that only three of the cases have resulted in charges or summons being made.

Details obtained from the PSNI through a Freedom of Information (FOI) request show that in 2021 a total of 46 reports were made about 61 stolen dogs. Of those reports only three resulted in anyone being charged or summonsed.

In 2022, there were 34 reports to police regarding 41 stolen dogs but no prosecutions were made. In 2021, 46 reports were made relating to 61 stolen dogs.

More than 100 dogs were stolen in Northern Ireland in 2021 and 2022.

Last year the Jack Russell Terrier was the most stolen breed of dog, while Staffordshire Bull Terrier topped the list in 2021.

NationalWorld sent FOI requests to the UK’s 45 police forces, receiving responses from 33 of them. The information received shows that fewer than 1 per cent of dog thefts across the UK result in a prosecution.

The Kennel Club described the figure as “really disappointing” but police chiefs said it was often hard to identify suspects.

Dr Ed Hayes, head of public affairs at The Kennel Club, said: “It’s really disappointing to hear such a low rate in prosecutions".

Having a dog stolen is devasting for pet owners.

But he said the nature of dog thefts meant “it can be very challenging to identify suspects, especially in case of dogs being stolen from gardens, parks and open spaces, where thieves may be out of sight from owners”.

A spokesperson for the National Police Chiefs’ Council added: “In cases like this, investigators often face difficulties in identifying suspects and obtaining evidence, which can make seeking prosecutions difficult.

"We recognise, however, that there is a huge emotional impact on families who have their much-loved pet stolen from them. We investigate every such crime reported to us and work with partners such as RSPCA to ensure criminals feel the full weight of the law. By targeting prolific offenders, and organised crime networks, we are able to stop these offences from happening in the first place.”

A spokesperson for the RSPCA said: “It was really welcome that the UK government announced plans to make pet theft a specific offence under its Kept Animals Bill - offering more assurances to owners. However, the legislation has been in limbo for 500 days - and we're increasingly worried these plans could be dropped altogether.”

Debbie Matthews, co-founder of the Stolen and Missing Pets Alliance (SAMPA), said “time is running out” for the Kept Animals Bill. The government said it takes the issue of pet theft very seriously.

Ms Matthews said this low rate showed why it was so important for dog abduction to be made a specific crime.

She said: “The prosecution rate is so low because dogs are still categorised as ‘property’ in law, the same as a laptop. Property theft is low priority to the police and the Sentencing Council; our dogs in law are merely second-hand goods valued under £500. This is precisely why we at SAMPA and the public have campaigned so hard to get a specific crime for dog theft. Our pets are members of our families and the law must reflect this.”

Ms Matthews said the price of puppies had soared to around £3,000 during the pandemic as people rushed to buy four-legged lockdown companions, which in turn had led to a spike in thefts.

"This the first year we have seen a drop in FOI theft figures and we welcome this news but there are still a large number of dogs being taken and this is simply not acceptable. The pain and suffering caused to families by pet theft is devastating.”

Where have most dog thefts been reported in Northern Ireland?

The details obtained under FOI have revealed how many reports of dog thefts have been made across Northern Ireland’s council areas.

Number of reports in 2021:

Antrim and Newtownabbey: 5

Ards and North Down: 2

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon: 6

Belfast City Council: 10

Causeway Coast and Glens: 3

Derry City and Strabane: 4

Fermanagh and Omagh: 3

Lisburn and Castlereagh: 2

Mid and East Antrim: 3

Mid Ulster: 3

Newry, Mourne and Down: 5

Number of reports in 2022:

