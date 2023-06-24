Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Glastonbury confirm The Churnups are Foo Fighters
Russia uprising: Chechen troops sent to Wagner Group conflict zones
Russia uprising: ‘Soon we will have new President’ says Wagner Group
Arctic Monkeys at Glastonbury: 'Worst headline set I've ever seen'
Russian mercenary group plot to remove Vladimir Putin
Glastonbury 2023: 20 incredible photos from day 3

More than £4,000 damage caused to BMW in scissor attack, court hears

A woman holding a pair of scissors walked round a parked BMW car and caused more than £4,000 in damage, Magherafelt Magistrates Court was told on Wednesday.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 25th Jun 2023, 00:00 BST

Martina Mary McCloskey (53), of Westland Drive, Magherafelt, faces a charge of criminal damage on February 20.

Prosecuting counsel said police received a report of criminal damage outside a supermarket at Rainey Street, Magherafelt.

The lawyer said footage from CCTV showed the defendant driving into the car park exiting the vehicle and approaching the BMW. Counsel said she was holding a pair of scissors and walked round the vehicle causing damage totalling £4,393.26.

Most Popular
Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google MapsBishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google Maps
Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google Maps

McCloskey, who was not professionally represented, told District Judge Oonagh Mullan that she has been paying amounts in compensation each month to the injured party.

The judge remarked that she could not deal with the case until it was ascertained if the injured party had made an insurance claim in respect of the damage.

She adjourned the case until July 19.

Read More
Mid Ulster community transport service receives over £350,000 in lottery funding