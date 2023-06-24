Martina Mary McCloskey (53), of Westland Drive, Magherafelt, faces a charge of criminal damage on February 20.
Prosecuting counsel said police received a report of criminal damage outside a supermarket at Rainey Street, Magherafelt.
The lawyer said footage from CCTV showed the defendant driving into the car park exiting the vehicle and approaching the BMW. Counsel said she was holding a pair of scissors and walked round the vehicle causing damage totalling £4,393.26.
McCloskey, who was not professionally represented, told District Judge Oonagh Mullan that she has been paying amounts in compensation each month to the injured party.
The judge remarked that she could not deal with the case until it was ascertained if the injured party had made an insurance claim in respect of the damage.
She adjourned the case until July 19.