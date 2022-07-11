‘Morning after’ drink driving detection in Larne

William Stephen Boyd (53), of Kilwaughter Mews, came to police attention at 9.45am on May 17 this year in Larne.

He had an alcohol in breath reading of 46 - the legal limit is 35.

A defence lawyer told Ballymena Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (July 7) that the defendant had been drinking the night before and thought he was OK to drive the next morning.

Ballymena Courthouse.