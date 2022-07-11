Loading...

‘Morning after’ drink driving detection in Larne

A Kilwaughter man has been banned from driving for a year and fined £200 for driving with excess alcohol.

By Court Reporter
Monday, 11th July 2022, 1:34 pm

William Stephen Boyd (53), of Kilwaughter Mews, came to police attention at 9.45am on May 17 this year in Larne.

He had an alcohol in breath reading of 46 - the legal limit is 35.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter

A defence lawyer told Ballymena Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (July 7) that the defendant had been drinking the night before and thought he was OK to drive the next morning.

Ballymena Courthouse.

Read More

Read More
Antiville bonfire tragedy: Larne vigil held in mark of respect to John Steele

She said police spoke to the defendant when a vehicle “flagged” as being “uninsured” but that was not the case and officers had then breathalysed the defendant.