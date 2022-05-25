Mother accused of murdering young son will not take the stand

Following the end of the prosecution case at Antrim Crown Court, defence QC Kieran Mallon confirmed the 41-year-old mother “won’t be giving evidence herself”.

He also confirmed to Judge Patricia Smyth the mother of four had been advised that “the stage has now been reached at which point she may give evidence and if she chooses not to, or having been sworn in without good reason refuses to answer questions, the jury may draw such inferences as appear proper from her failure to do so”.

The defence case will start today with the first witness to be called consultant forensic psychiatrist Dr Liam Dodge.

Antrim Court

Earlier yesterday the jury saw at first hand the knife the defendant used to stab her two toddler sons.

As a PSNI officer carried the knife over to the jury, the lethal weapon passed just a few feet from the defendant sitting behind a glass partition in the dock.

She is on trial accused of murdering her son who was two months short of his third birthday, and the attempted murder of his 11-month-old brother on March 2 2020.

The jury has already heard harrowing evidence the “highly qualified nurse” put multiple morphine pain relief patches on the children before stabbing them numerous times in the bedroom of the family home in Magheramorne outside Larne, leaving “suicide notes” that she did not want them to “experience pain” and “I’m taking my kids with me because I can’t leave them with their dad”.

The knife was used in what the police say was a “calculated” method in that both boys had sustained stab wounds to their necks and abdomens. The oldest victim died as a result of a neck wound which severed an artery and a vein, the blade penetrating so deep that it touched his spine, while his brother came within millimetres of the same fate and had to undergo emergency surgery.

The boys had bled so much the pain relief patches had changed colour from beige to crimson red.

It is the Crown case that when their mother stabbed them, she intended either to kill them or at least to cause them really serious harm, but the defence argue that at the time she was suffering from an abnormality of mind which substantially impaired her thinking, decision making and perception of consequences.

Yesterday the entirety of the notes penned by the defendant were read to the jury by the officer. The defendant wrote that “I’m doing this to hurt the ones who have hurt me and the one who is continuing to hurt me”.

“I’m taking my kids with me because I can’t leave them with their dad; he is a horrible person; doesn’t have any empathy; please understand I LOVE my kids; I REALLY don’t want to do this; I don’t want to do this but I feel I have no choice,” said some of the notes.

Later the jury also heard evidence from the defendant’s ex husband who told prosecuting QC Charles MacCreanor he had known her since she was a teenager and that throughout their relationship and marriage, the defendant was “very controlling” and “very quick tempered”.

The witness told the court while there had been “constant” arguments, “being with her for 25 years I did begin to notice a pattern” in that arguments seemed to centre around her menstrual cycle.

“I could literally take a calendar and put a circle around the good weeks when everything was fine but it would gradually get worse,” he told the trial. “I perceived it as part of her menstrual cycle.”

He recounted numerous incidents when she: punched him in the face and dislocated his jaw; threw hot coffee over him; “keyed” his company car and smashed two company laptops; deliberately drove fast knowing it scared him, including one incident when a boulder stopped them careering over a cliff; burnt or cut up his clothes; refused to stay in a house the family were renting because she “felt it was possessed by demons”; and “flew into a rage” when she discovered he was dating another woman after they had separated.