Mother and daughter to stand trial on multiple drug charges arising out of Dungannon seizure

Audrey Clarke (44) of Birches Grove, Portadown, and 63-year-old Imelda Clarke, of Dunavon Park, Dungannon, each face 22 charges including possessing MDMA (Ecstasy), cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply, as well as possessing criminal property.

Alan Pollock (34), of McArthur Court, Belfast, faces charges of being concerned in the supply of cannabis and Pregabalin.

The alleged offences were committed between December 2021 and September 2022.

Omagh Courthouse where Dungannon Court is held. Credit: Google Maps

The judge said he was satisfied there was sufficient evidence for the cases to proceed.

When the charges were read to each of them at Dungannon Magistrates Court, sitting in Omagh, on Wednesday, and they asked if they had anything to say in answer to them, they all replied ‘no’.