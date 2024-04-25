Mother and daughter to stand trial on multiple drug charges arising out of Dungannon seizure
and live on Freeview channel 276
Audrey Clarke (44) of Birches Grove, Portadown, and 63-year-old Imelda Clarke, of Dunavon Park, Dungannon, each face 22 charges including possessing MDMA (Ecstasy), cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply, as well as possessing criminal property.
Alan Pollock (34), of McArthur Court, Belfast, faces charges of being concerned in the supply of cannabis and Pregabalin.
The alleged offences were committed between December 2021 and September 2022.
The judge said he was satisfied there was sufficient evidence for the cases to proceed.
When the charges were read to each of them at Dungannon Magistrates Court, sitting in Omagh, on Wednesday, and they asked if they had anything to say in answer to them, they all replied ‘no’.
They were each released on bail of £500 until their arraignment at Dungannon Crown Court, sitting in Newry, on May 21.