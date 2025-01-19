Motorcyclist (18) sustains 'serious injuries' in Lisburn hit-and-run collision
In an appeal for witnesses and information following the incident, Inspector McCallion said: "We received a report that a motorcyclist had been struck by a silver vehicle at the junction of Moira Road and Ballycreen Drive just before 6.20pm.
"The vehicle did not stop. "The motorcyclist, aged 18, sustained serious injuries and remains in hospital at this time.
"We would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time, who witnessed the collision or a silver vehicle being driven in a suspicious manner, to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1213 of 18/01/25.
"We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam or other footage."
A report can also be made online.