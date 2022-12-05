The defendant was also fined £150 at Belfast Magistrates Court on Thursday of last week (December 1) after admitting charges of driving without due care and attention and absence of insurance.Daniel Erwin (29), of Portland Street, crashed a Honda motorbike on July 16, 2021, at Lower Waterloo Road in the town, Ballymena Magistrates Court was told on Thursday last.
Motorcyclist gets one year ban
A Larne motorcyclist who was injured after crashing into a wall has been banned from the roads for a year.