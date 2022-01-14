Motorcyclist injured after being ‘forced off’ bike in Carrickfergus

Police are appealing for information after a motorcyclist was “forced off” his bike at Prince William Way, Carrickfergus

Friday, 14th January 2022, 9:03 am

The incident occurred on Wednesday (January 12) at approximately 9.10pm.

A Mid and East Antrim PSNI spokesperson said: “The other vehicle involved was possibly a grey vehicle that was coming from the leisure centre car park.

“The motorcyclist was injured as a result.

“Police are appealing for information in relation to the other vehicle. Were you in the area at the time, did you see the incident and/or do you have dash camera footage?

“Any information please contact us on 101 and quote reference number 696 of 12/01/2022.”

