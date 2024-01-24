The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Katie Gilmore (18), of Hazelwood Terrace near Ballymena, was caught doing 87mph on the Lisnevenagh Road dual-carriageway - a 70mph zone - near Antrim town on November 23, 2023.

The defendant had a clear record, Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard.

District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendant: "You had only passed your test two months beforehand and you are meant to be driving at 45mph because you are inexperienced and the faster you drive the more risk there is of an accident and your lack of experience means that you don't know how to deal with that."

He said he hoped the court appearance would be a "valuable life lesson" for the defendant.