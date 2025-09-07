A 20-year-old motorist sped off from police in Randalstown and was only halted when a 'stinger' was deployed at Toomebridge twenty minutes later.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael McKenna (20), with an address given as Parkview in Castledawson, committed offences on December 16 last year.

He pleaded guilty to driving dangerously; driving whilst disqualified; failing to provide a specimen of blood; failing to stop for police; using a Volkswagen Jetta without insurance; and being in possession of cannabis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, that at 12.20am on December 16 police stopped a Volkswagen Jetta in the Neillsbrook area of Randalstown.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

Police spoke with the occupants and there was a strong smell of cannabis. They were informed they were going to be detained for a search and the defendant had then driven off at speed resulting in a police pursuit.

The pursuit lasted 21 minutes with estimated speeds in excess of 90mph being reached on "minor roads". A stinger was deployed in the Toomebridge area, bringing the car to a halt. The defendant ran off but was caught.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When arrested the defendant refused to provide a blood sample. He was in possession of a "small bag of herbal cannabis". Sentencing had been deferred until now.

District Judge Nigel Broderick told him: "Given the serious nature of this offending and your previous record there was every reason to imprison you however the court was persuaded to defer sentence with an obvious condition that you wouldn't re-offend and you have honoured that condition."

The judge said in light of that he would not jail him and handed down a five months prison term, suspended for two years. There is also a five-year driving ban and a £300 fine.

He told the defendant: "You have a very poor driving record. This is by far your very last chance."