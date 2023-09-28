Motorist (20) was doing 104mph in Volkswagen Passat
A 20-year-old Ballymena man caught driving at 104mph in a 70mph zone has been banned from getting behind the wheel for a month and fined £200.
Jason McCurdy, of Cullybackey Road, was detected in a Volkswagen Passat at 8am on March 12 this year on the Lisnevenagh Road dual-carriageway between Ballymena and Antrim.
At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, District Judge Nigel Broderick said: "Statistically too many young men are found guilty of speeding".