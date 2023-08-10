A 21-year-old motorist caught driving a 121mph has been banned from the roads for three months and fined £200.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Gerald Quinn, of Rubane Road, Kircubbin, was detected at the wheel of a BMW on the M22 motorway near Randalstown in Co Antrim around 8.20pm on May 2 this year.

The defendant appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena on Tuesday, and pleaded guilty to exceeding a 70mph speed limit. A defence barrister said the defendant was offering "no excuse".

The lawyer said the defendant was in his father's BMW and had "never" driven on a motorway before. The barrister said the defendant had been with friends and had displayed "naivety".

The lawyer said the defendant had been driving to collect a part for a friend's car.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was "one of the higher speeds" he had to deal with.

He said the defendant was fortunate not to have been charged with dangerous driving as anyone doing such a speed creates a danger not just to themselves but also to their passengers and other road users.

Judge Broderick said there could have been fatalities had there been an accident at such a speed.