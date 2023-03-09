A 22-year-old motorist caught driving a BMW 5 Series at 107mph has been banned from the roads for a month.

Sean Carson, of Battery Road, Ardboe, contravened a 70mph speed limit on November 17 last year.

He appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, where a prosecutor said the defendant was stopped by police close to the Dunsilly Roundabout at Antrim town.

A defence barrister said the defendant, who is doing a university masters degree, had three points already on his licence for excess speed which happened on his way to his grandmother's funeral.

Following the Antrim offence, the lawyer said the defendant's parents "took steps to ensure that the BMW 5 Series vehicle, which he had acquired, was sold" and he now "drives a 23-year-old vehicle" which the barrister said is incapable of reaching such speeds.

Banning the defendant from driving for a month along with a £200 fine, District Judge Nigel Broderick said: "Unfortunately I see far too many people driving in excess of 100mph. 107mph is far too high a speed."

He said police and the emergency services say speed is a major contributing factor to accidents. The judge said if the defendant had crashed at 107mph the consequences could have been "quite catastrophic".

The judge said he takes a "very strict approach" to those who drive at over 100mph and there must be driving bans for people doing such speeds as a deterrence to others.

