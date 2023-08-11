A 24-year-old man with three passengers in his vehicle was caught driving a Volkswagen Golf at 101mph.

Paul McMullan, of Garron Road, Waterfoot, came to police attention at Rathbeg on the M2 motorway near Antrim town - a 70mph zone - on July 1 this year.

A defence barrister said he hoped the defendant had learned a "very valuable lesson".

The defendant was banned from driving for a month and fined £200 at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said police and the emergency services say speed is a major cause of accidents and he said many of the offenders are young men.

He said the defendant had three passengers and "all too often when we turn our TVs on or open a newspaper, invariably and very sadly, it is not uncommon to see a fatal accident; young men in a vehicle and speed being a major factor".

The judge said a reference provided to the court mentioned that the defendant had 'acquired a misguided confidence when driving'.

Judge Broderick told the defendant that hopefully he now recognises "that you are not infallible and that you are more likely to have an accident if you drive too fast and the consequences because of the speed could be quite catastrophic in terms of significant injury and/or fatality".