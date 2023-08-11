Register
BREAKING
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message

Motorist (24) with three passengers was caught doing 101mph

A 24-year-old man with three passengers in his vehicle was caught driving a Volkswagen Golf at 101mph.
By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 11th Aug 2023, 08:34 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 08:38 BST

Paul McMullan, of Garron Road, Waterfoot, came to police attention at Rathbeg on the M2 motorway near Antrim town - a 70mph zone - on July 1 this year.

A defence barrister said he hoped the defendant had learned a "very valuable lesson".

The defendant was banned from driving for a month and fined £200 at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said police and the emergency services say speed is a major cause of accidents and he said many of the offenders are young men.

He said the defendant had three passengers and "all too often when we turn our TVs on or open a newspaper, invariably and very sadly, it is not uncommon to see a fatal accident; young men in a vehicle and speed being a major factor".

The judge said a reference provided to the court mentioned that the defendant had 'acquired a misguided confidence when driving'.

Judge Broderick told the defendant that hopefully he now recognises "that you are not infallible and that you are more likely to have an accident if you drive too fast and the consequences because of the speed could be quite catastrophic in terms of significant injury and/or fatality".

"I have tried to be consistent in my approach so that not only are those that speed punished but there is also a deterrent to others who read about your case".