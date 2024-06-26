Motorist (72) caught speeding failed to submit proper papers. court told

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 72-year-old motorist was fined £100 at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on a speeding charge.

Joseph Kucinski from Tullykeeran Gardens, Maghera, was also handed three penalty points arising out of the incident on November 14 last year.

Prosecuting counsel said the detection was made at 10.30am on Maghera Road, Tobermore, when the defendant's vehicle was caught doing 41mph, 11 in excess of the 30mph restriction.

