Motorist (72) caught speeding failed to submit proper papers. court told

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 26th Jun 2024, 06:00 BST
A 72-year-old motorist was fined £100 at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on a speeding charge.

Joseph Kucinski from Tullykeeran Gardens, Maghera, was also handed three penalty points arising out of the incident on November 14 last year.

Prosecuting counsel said the detection was made at 10.30am on Maghera Road, Tobermore, when the defendant's vehicle was caught doing 41mph, 11 in excess of the 30mph restriction.

A defence lawyer said Kucinski had wanted to avail of the fixed penalty but did not submitted the proper papers.