Motorist (81) from Larne area 'seriously injured' after causing crash near Ballymena
Details were given to Ballymena Magistrates' Court as Henry Magill, of Drumnagreagh Road near Larne, admitted a charge of driving without due care and attention on September 7 last year.
A prosecutor said around 5pm there was a two vehicle collision. The defendant was trapped in his vehicle and had to be cut free by the Fire Service.
He was taken to hospital with a "serious head injury, broken ribs and a broken ankle".
The prosecutor said the other driver was treated at the scene but did not require hospital treatment.
The court heard that motorist suffered "emotional trauma" due to the incident.
That motorist told police the defendant had driven onto the dual-carriageway and caused a collision. The motorist believed the defendant was attempting to cross to the other side of the dual-carriageway.
A defence solicitor said the defendant had been driving since the age of 17.
The lawyer said it was a "dark, wet, old evening" and the defendant "obviously has failed to see the other vehicle coming".
The defendant was given six penalty points and was fined £250.