A motorist allegedly rammed a police car.

Jamie Lee Mairs (29), of Conway Walk in Belfast. is charged with committing offences on October 12 this year.

Charges include dangerous driving; failing to stop for police; threatening to damage property; assault; aggravated taking of a vehicle; and possession of zopiclone.

The defendant appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Objecting to bail, a police officer said the defendant took keys to a vehicle.

The case was adjourned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

The vehicle failed to stop for police and "deliberately collided" with a police vehicle. It continued on and due to the "dangerous manner" of driving the pursuit was called off as the "risk to the public was deemed to be too high".

Police set up 'stinger' checkpoints and when the vehicle was spotted later a further pursuit ensued. It failed to stop for police who activated sirens and blue lights.

The vehicle had driven "dangerously" at over 80mph doing "dangerous overtakes and driving on the wrong side of the road".

The defendant stopped at Dunadry Road at Antrim town before accelerating at speed and deliberately reversing into the front of a police vehicle. Police managed to get the defendant's vehicle stopped and arrested him.

The police officer said the defendant was a "danger to the public" and other vehicles had to take "evasive action".

She said the defendant had "stolen" a vehicle "whilst under the influence of drugs". The defendant had 61 previous convictions - 32 for driving matters.

District Judge Rosie Watters refused bail saying she had a a "duty to protect" the public and police.

The defendant was remanded in custody and the case was adjourned to November 11.