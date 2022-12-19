A judge said if a motorist, almost four times the drink drive limit, had struck a child when he crashed near a primary school as pupils were getting out for the day, he would have been facing a lengthy jail sentence.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said that thankfully no child was hurt in the incident around 3pm on Wednesday September 28 this year at Ballymoney Road in Ballymena.

Martin Higgins (44), of Ballymoney Road, admitted driving with excess alcohol and failing to report a collision.

When taken to Coleraine PSNI Station the defendant had an alcohol in breath reading of 130 - the legal limit is 35.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court a two vehicle collision happened "directly opposite a primary school during school pick-up time".

Police saw a woman's BMW was damaged and Higgins' van was also damaged but he was not in it.

The woman driver said she had been stationary in traffic when Higgins' van drifted into her lane causing a collision.

She got out and approached him and could smell drink from him.

She gave a description of the driver and police spoke to him 200 yards away where he had keys which opened the doors to the van.

A defence lawyer said there had been a "slight impact" and they could be "thankful that no child was involved".

He said the other motorist was "filming" the defendant as he walked away from the scene.

Judge Broderick said it was a "serious" case and there had been a "very high reading".

He told Higgins: "The fact this was in the vicinity of a school, if you had hit a child, with that level of alcohol in your system, this could have been a very tragic case and you could have been in front of a judge and jury facing a considerable, significant, immediate custodial sentence.

"Thankfully, that didn't happen and perhaps the slight damage and accident brought you to the attention of the authorities and they were able then to intervene."