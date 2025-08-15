Motorist attending wake in Co Antrim was prosecuted for having dark window tints on car
A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates' Court police attended the Portglenone Road area of Randalstown "following reports of anti-social behaviour. They observed an Audi which appeared to have excessively tinted windows".
The amount of light getting through the window was 27 percent whereas legally it should have been 70 percent.
Martin Joseph Adams-Walsh (23), of Mount Eagles Avenue, Dunmurry, was charged with being 'unable to have a full view of the road'.
The prosecutor said the defendant had nine penalty points on his licence but said the offence before the court did not carry penalty points.
A defence solicitor said it was a guilty plea. The charge relates to June 1 this year. The defence solicitor said the defendant bought the car three days beforehand and had not had time to "regularise" the vehicle.
The solicitor said: "He had been in attendance at a wake. A friend, a car enthusiast, passed away. A number of young people had travelled to the Randalstown area as a mark of respect. He came to police attention. He immediately removed the item, the offending tints, in front of police."
The defendant was fined £150.