A motorist has been banned from driving after being in charge of a vehicle whilst over the drink limit at a primary school.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. .Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Katrina McCloskey (36), of Donegore Drive, Antrim, was detected around 1.30pm on Thursday, June 22 this year. She had an alcohol in breath reading of 74 - the legal limit is 35.

The defendant appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena.

