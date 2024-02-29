Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Van Quan Lee, aged 43, of Soveign House, Bradford Road, Bradford, was fined a total of £500 and banned from driving for nine months.

Lee, who appeared in court by video link from Maghaberry Prison, admitted careless driving, having no insurance, failing to remain at the scene, failing to report the accident and having no driving licence.

Prosecuting counsel said on February 12 at approximately 10am, police received a report of a road traffic collision at Glenshane Road, Maghera.

Glenshane Road, Maghera, where the collision happened. Credit: Google Maps

The lawyer said the reporting person told police that two Asian males had driven into the back of his car and had walked off without providing details.

Police later located Lee two miles away at a service filling station and he admitted driving the vehicle, for which he had no insurance and no licence.

He added that the defendant had an international driving licence which was not valid and has no criminal record.

Counsel said he had not seen the vehicle because of the sun and refused to give details of the other male.

A defence lawyer said the defendant had come to England by "irregular means" and is currently being investigated by Immigration.