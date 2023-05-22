Motorist bought fake Portuguese driving licence for £190 on the internet

Register
A Cookstown woman who bought a fake Portuguese driving licence for £190 on the internet, was given a one-month jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday.

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 22nd May 2023, 16:50 BST

Sandra Gama (45), of Chapel Street, was also fined a total of £250 with a £15 offender's levy, and banned from driving for three months.

Imposing the penalties, District Judge Peter Magill told Gama not to drive without having the proper documents or she risked going to jail.

Gama admitted having no driving licence, making a false declaration that she held a valid Portuguese licence to obtain insurance, and fraudently using the licence.

Dungannon Courthouse.Dungannon Courthouse.
Prosecuting counsel said the offences came to light following a two-vehicle collision in Cookstown at 4.45pm on November 18 last year.

A defence lawyer stressed it would have been obvious to the police that the licence was false.

He said when applying for insurance the defendant had ticked the box that she had a valid Portuguese licence which she didn’t.